Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

India, US continue trade talks as new tariffs take effect: Report

"We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," India's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA is holding trade discussions with the United States, an Indian government source said on Friday, a day after US president Donald Trump signed an order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Trump announced high import duties on several countries, including 35 per cent on goods from Canada, 50 per cent for Brazil, 20 per cent for Taiwan and 39 per cent for Switzerland, according to a presidential order.

A US delegation is expected to visit New Delhi later this month, the source said to Reuters.

"We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," India's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Trade talks between the two countries have been delayed over issues such as access to India's agriculture and dairy sectors.

The tariffs could affect nearly $40 billion worth of exports from India, the world's fifth largest economy, the source said.

Without an agreement, the tariffs would place India under stricter trade conditions than other major economies, potentially affecting its economy.

The source said India would not compromise on its agriculture and dairy sectors and would not allow dairy imports due to religious opposition to animal feed in such products.

On Wednesday, Trump also threatened more penalties on India over its commercial ties with Russia and its membership in the BRICS group. There is no clarity yet on these penalties. Trump accuses BRICS of following "anti-American policies".

A senior US official said on Thursday that differences between the two countries cannot be resolved quickly to reach a trade deal.

The US has a trade deficit of $46 billion with India.

(With inputs from Reuters)

bricsdairy importsindia us tradetrade deficittrump tariffs

Related News

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda
Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

UK-prison-Getty
UK

Foreign prisoners in UK jails reach highest level since 2013

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import
News

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import

More For You

Car finance scandal Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry

iStock

Car finance scandal: Supreme Court verdict could unlock billions in compensation

Highlights

  • Supreme Court to deliver ruling at 4:35pm today on £44bn car finance mis-selling scandal
  • Judgment concerns hidden commissions paid to dealers without disclosure to buyers
  • Potential for billions in compensation claims if appeal court ruling is upheld
  • FCA expected to confirm next steps within six weeks
  • Lenders argue practices were lawful; Treasury warns of market impact

Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Landmark Car Finance Case

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry and trigger billions of pounds in compensation claims for mis-sold motor finance.

The judgment, expected at 4:35 pm Friday, will determine whether to uphold a Court of Appeal ruling from October, which found that undisclosed commissions paid by lenders to car dealers or brokers were unlawful.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump Bangladesh trade deal

A Bangladeshi garment worker make clothing in the sewing section of a factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain.

getty images

Bangladesh secures lower US garment tariff in Trump deal

BANGLADESH has negotiated a 20 per cent tariff on exports to the US, down from the 37 per cent initially proposed by US president Donald Trump, bringing relief to exporters in the world's second-largest garment supplier.

The new rate is in line with those offered to other major apparel-exporting countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan and Indonesia. India, which failed to reach a comprehensive agreement with Washington, will face a steeper 25 per cent tariff.

Keep ReadingShow less
N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran

Getty Images

Tata Motors to buy Italian firm for £3.2bn in global truck deal

TATA MOTORS will buy Italy's Iveco Group for £3.2 billion ($4.4bn) in a bid to create a "global champion" in the commercial vehicles sector, the two companies said Wednesday (30).

The deal excludes Iveco's defence division for armoured vehicles, which is to be sold to Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo, in a £1.44bn deal announced earlier Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scotch whisky

SWA data shows India regained its position from France as the largest Scotch whisky export market by volume, with 192 million bottles exported last year.

iStock

Scotch whisky industry urge tax relief to benefit from India FTA

THE SCOTCH whisky industry has urged the UK government to ease the rising tax burden on distillers to fully benefit from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed during prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK last week, will cut Scotch whisky tariffs in India by half once it is enforced after UK Parliament ratification. Export costs to India will immediately fall from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, and further to 40 per cent over 10 years.

Keep ReadingShow less
retailers warning

A man walks past a world foods supermarket on January 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Retailers warn of more price hikes as tax costs bite

TWO-THIRDS of British retailers expect to raise prices further over the next year as April's employer tax increases continue to drive up costs, a survey of finance chiefs showed on Thursday (31).

Trade body the British Retail Consortium said its survey of finance leaders at retailers together representing over 9,000 stores found 85 per cent raised prices in their businesses after the government hiked employer National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us