US trade negotiators cancel New Delhi visit, talks delayed

Earlier this month the US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods

FILE PHOTO: US president Donald Trump meets with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
A PLANNED visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, a source said, delaying talks on a proposed trade agreement and dashing hopes of relief from additional US tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.

The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date that has yet to be decided, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The US embassy in New Delhi said it has no additional information on the trade and tariff talks, which are being handled by the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

India's trade ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

Earlier this month, US president Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.

The new import tax, which will come into effect from August 27, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent- among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

India's foreign ministry has said the country is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the US and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia.

(Reuters)

donald trumpfarm and dairyrelief from tariffsrussian oil purchasestrade agreementtrump tariffsus trade negotiatorsus-india relationsindia-us trade talks

