Kuldeep takes four as India thrash UAE in Asia Cup opener

KULDEEP YADAV took 4-7 as India began their Asia Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday.

Kuldeep picked three wickets in one over with his left-arm wrist spin as India bowled out UAE for 57 in 13.1 overs after choosing to field.

India chased down the target in 4.3 overs. Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma hit 30 off 16 balls, while vice-captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20.

The bowlers set up the win for India, with medium-pacer Shivam Dube taking three wickets before Kuldeep finished the innings.

"Clinical performance from the boys," captain Suryakumar Yadav said. "Wanted good energy and attitude in the field and that carried over into the batting."

UAE opener Alishan Sharafu scored 22 off 17 balls before falling to Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Muhammad Waseem made 19 and was the only other batter to reach double figures.

Kuldeep dismissed Waseem in his second over, claiming three wickets in total in that spell. He was named player of the match and said it was the "perfect" return in his first T20 outing for India since the World Cup win in Barbados last year.

Chasing 58, world number one T20 batter Sharma attacked spinner Haider Ali for a six and a four, hitting two more sixes before being dismissed by Junaid Siddique. Gill completed the win with a boundary, while Suryakumar remained unbeaten on seven.

"We can say that they (India) are a brilliant team and are bowling really well," Waseem said. "They executed their plan for every batter. That is why they are the number one team. As a team, we have to come back stronger and we have to learn from these mistakes."

India, who won the last Asia Cup in the 50-over format in 2023, will next play Pakistan on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)