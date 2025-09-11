Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kuldeep takes four as India thrash UAE in Asia Cup opener

India, who won the last Asia Cup in the 50-over format in 2023, will next play Pakistan on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep picked three wickets in one over with his left-arm wrist spin as India bowled out UAE for 57 in 13.1 overs after choosing to field.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 11, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

KULDEEP YADAV took 4-7 as India began their Asia Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday.

Kuldeep picked three wickets in one over with his left-arm wrist spin as India bowled out UAE for 57 in 13.1 overs after choosing to field.

India chased down the target in 4.3 overs. Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma hit 30 off 16 balls, while vice-captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20.

The bowlers set up the win for India, with medium-pacer Shivam Dube taking three wickets before Kuldeep finished the innings.

"Clinical performance from the boys," captain Suryakumar Yadav said. "Wanted good energy and attitude in the field and that carried over into the batting."

UAE opener Alishan Sharafu scored 22 off 17 balls before falling to Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Muhammad Waseem made 19 and was the only other batter to reach double figures.

Kuldeep dismissed Waseem in his second over, claiming three wickets in total in that spell. He was named player of the match and said it was the "perfect" return in his first T20 outing for India since the World Cup win in Barbados last year.

Chasing 58, world number one T20 batter Sharma attacked spinner Haider Ali for a six and a four, hitting two more sixes before being dismissed by Junaid Siddique. Gill completed the win with a boundary, while Suryakumar remained unbeaten on seven.

"We can say that they (India) are a brilliant team and are bowling really well," Waseem said. "They executed their plan for every batter. That is why they are the number one team. As a team, we have to come back stronger and we have to learn from these mistakes."

India, who won the last Asia Cup in the 50-over format in 2023, will next play Pakistan on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

asia cup 2025indiakuldeep yadavuae

Related News

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal
Cricket

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad
Cricket

Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report
Cricket

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

More For You

India vs Pakistan

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after he took a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group match against Pakistan on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

First India-Pakistan match since conflict headlines Asia Cup

Highlights:

  • India and Pakistan to meet for the first time since May’s conflict
  • Asia Cup begins Tuesday in the UAE as preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup
  • Harbhajan Singh opposes the fixture, citing tensions between the nations
  • India are defending champions and lead Pakistan 10-3 in T20 internationals

INDIA and Pakistan will meet for the first time in cricket since their military conflict in May when they face each other in the Asia Cup starting Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman-Agha

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Agha, Rauf shine as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in T20 tri-series opener

SALMAN AGHA’s unbeaten half century and Haris Rauf’s four wickets guided Pakistan to a 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening T20 match of the tri-series in Sharjah on Friday.

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
Afghanistan

Afghanistan, who have not played a T20 international in 2025, will face Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Asia Cup: Rashid Khan to lead spin-heavy Afghanistan; Mehidy left out of Bangladesh squad

AFGHANISTAN on Sunday named a spin-heavy squad led by Rashid Khan for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sharjah and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad includes spinners Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi alongside captain Rashid Khan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us