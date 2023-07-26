Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023
India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

India and England will play five Tests between January and March

The Aussies will clash with India in five T20 matches after the conclusion of the World Cup. (Photo: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA will kickstart their home season with three one-day internationals against Australia in September and host England for five Tests starting in January, according to the fixtures announced on Tuesday (25).

Australia will play their matches on September 22, 24 and 27 before the 50-over showpiece tournament begins in India on October 5.

The Aussies will again clash with the hosts in five T20 matches after the conclusion of the World Cup on November 19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will begin the new year by hosting Afghanistan in three T20 internationals on January 11, 14 and 17 before the high-profile England series.

The first Test against England starts January 25 in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Vizag (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

