India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

The series will begin on January 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on January 14

Afghanistan wrapped up the recently concluded World Cup in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday (21).



The series will begin on January 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on January 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on January 17.



Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.



But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.



India lost Sunday’s 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.



(Reuters)