Paris Olympics: India targets historic archery medals

India will send a full six-member archery team to compete in all five events for the first time in 12 years.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, who won silver at the Asian Continental Qualifier in Bangkok in November, earned India’s first individual quota spot in the men’s event. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

South Korea has led the archery medals table at every Olympics since 1988, but signs suggest their dominance may be waning. Other nations, notably India, are closing the gap.

Since their Olympic debut in 1984, South Korea has won 43 medals in archery—27 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze. They have won every women’s team event since it was introduced in 1988.

However, recent performances at pre-Olympic and World Cup events indicate that maintaining their hold on major medals in Paris might be challenging. At the Antalya World Cup in Turkey in June, South Korea did not medal in the women’s individual event, with Kim Woo-jin being the only South Korean on the podium in the men’s event.

Making the South Korean Olympic team is often seen as harder than winning an Olympic medal. An San will not defend her individual title in Paris after failing to qualify at the national trials in March. Despite facing online harassment for her short hairstyle, the 23-year-old won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

China, France, and Germany will look to exploit any South Korean weaknesses in Paris, but India might be the surprise contender.

India will send a full six-member team to compete in all five events for the first time in 12 years. This follows the men’s and women’s teams securing quota places based on the updated world rankings in June.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, who won silver at the Asian Continental Qualifier in Bangkok in November, earned India’s first individual quota spot in the men’s event. “It’s all about getting the first Olympic medal,” he said after leading India to a historic team gold at the Shanghai World Cup in April. “We are only focusing on gold because nothing is impossible. We are tired of working very hard and not getting any medals. For Paris, we are just preparing and working very hard.”

Bommadevara, along with 40-year-old Tarundeep Rai and rising star Pravin Jadhav, led India to victory over South Korea in Shanghai, claiming their first men’s crown in 14 years.

Teenager Bhajan Kaur, who won a mixed team bronze with Bommadevara in Antalya, will join the more experienced Deepika Kumari on the women’s side. Kumari, a former world number one, returned to the international arena after a 14-month break following the birth of her first child in 2022. She has shown strong form, winning gold in the women’s individual event at the Asia Cup in Baghdad in February and silver at the Shanghai World Cup in April.

Archery at the Paris Olympics will be held on the Esplanade des Invalides from 25 July to 4 August.

(With inputs from Reuters)