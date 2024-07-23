Andy Murray to retire after Paris Games

Murray, who ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s singles champion at Wimbledon in 2013 and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said he was unlikely to continue beyond this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Andy Murray, the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles gold medals, announced on Tuesday that he will play the final event of his career at the Paris Games before retiring.

Murray, regarded as one of Britain’s greatest sportsmen, won gold in London 2012 by beating Roger Federer and defended his title in Rio by defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

The 37-year-old, who ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s singles champion at Wimbledon in 2013 and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said he was unlikely to continue beyond this year.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” Murray said on social media, sharing a picture of himself on the Rio podium.

“Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time.”

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time! pic.twitter.com/keqnpvSEE1 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 23, 2024

Murray, who was knighted in 2017 for his services to tennis and charity, was praised by International Tennis Federation chief Dave Haggerty for his contributions.

“Sir Andy has lived and breathed the values of tennis throughout his long career, championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone,” Haggerty said.

“We will of course remember his two Olympic golds, his Grand Slam wins, and his never-say-die attitude on the court. We will also remember his Davis Cup victory with Great Britain in 2015, helping his team to the title for the first time since 1936.

“While this wonderful chapter of his career is now drawing to a close, we know that Sir Andy’s love of tennis will see him continue to be involved in helping to grow and develop our sport globally.”

The injury-plagued Murray received an emotional farewell earlier this month at Wimbledon after a first-round doubles defeat partnering his brother Jamie.

Murray, who had surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst that was compressing his nerves and causing loss of control and power in his right leg, decided he was not fit enough for singles competition at the All England Club.

Murray’s hopes of a final hurrah partnering Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles at Wimbledon were dashed when she withdrew due to a wrist issue.

The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27, and Murray, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing 2008, will play in both singles and doubles alongside Dan Evans in his fifth and final Games.

Murray also has a mixed doubles silver from the London Games, where he partnered Laura Robson.

The former world number one revived his career after hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to reach the latter stages of leading tournaments since, and endured an ankle injury earlier this season in Miami.

“I’m ready to finish playing,” Murray said at Wimbledon. “I don’t want that to be the case. I would love to play forever.

“This year’s been tough with the ankle, then obviously the back surgery, the hip. I’m ready to finish because I can’t play to the level I would want to anymore.

“I know that it’s time now. I’m ready for that.”

(With inputs from Reuters)