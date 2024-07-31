India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over to clinch T20 series 3-0

By: EasternEye

Captain Suryakumar Yadav showcased his bowling talents as India beat Sri Lanka in a T20 thriller decided by a Super Over, sweeping the series 3-0 in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele on Tuesday.

This was the first series win for India under new T20 captain Suryakumar and new coach Gautam Gambhir.

Washington Sundar, who took 2-23 earlier, claimed two wickets in the Super Over, limiting Sri Lanka to just two runs in four balls.

Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win with a boundary on the first ball of India’s response.

Chasing 138 on a deteriorating pitch, Sri Lanka’s early momentum from Kusal Mendis, who scored 43, was disrupted by quick wickets.

Kusal Perera, scoring 46, fell to Rinku Singh, and Ramesh Mendis was dismissed soon after, leaving Sri Lanka struggling with nine runs needed off 12 balls.

They lost two more wickets in Suryakumar’s final over.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe managed two runs off the last ball to force a Super Over, but Sri Lanka’s efforts dwindled thereafter.

India, asked to bat first after a rain-delayed toss, struggled initially, losing half their side for 48 runs in nine overs. Maheesh Theekshana sparked the collapse with two wickets, but Shubman Gill’s 39 steadied the innings.

Gill, returning after a neck issue, was stumped off Wanindu Hasaranga, who also dismissed Riyan Parag for 26, leaving India at 105-7.

Theekshana bowled out Sundar for 25 in the final over, and Mendis ran out Mohammed Siraj, restricting India to 137-9.

The teams will now compete in a three-game one-day international series in Colombo starting on Friday, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the Indian squad. Both players, along with Ravindra Jadeja, had retired from T20s following India’s World Cup win last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka appointed Charith Asalanka as the new ODI captain, replacing Kusal Mendis.

(With inputs from Reuters)