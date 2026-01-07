India's World Cup triumph fuels surge in Women’s Premier League

THE fourth edition of the Women's Premier League launches on Friday (9) with the popularity of women's cricket at an all-time high in India following their maiden World Cup triumph.

India's victory on home soil in November in the 50-over tournament captivated the cricket-crazy nation of 1.4 billion.

The WPL, a Twenty20 event, is the cornerstone of the women's game in the country and sees five teams competing for a place in the February 5 final.

National captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads defending champions Mumbai Indians when they open the competition against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Fellow national stars Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana join Kaur among the WPL's marquee names.

Overseas stars are also in action after the World Cup, including New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield.

"In the last three years the WPL has grown in leaps and bounds," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas said.

"With the kind of performances they have shown with the World Cup win, I'm sure things will keep on rising for Indian cricket and the WPL."

South Africa and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Marizanne Kapp said that the WPL -- the women's answer to the phenomenally popular IPL -- had been a game-changer.

"People don't always understand how important these leagues are for women's cricket," Kapp told the Cricbuzz website. "When you look at the youngsters coming through now, a lot of that is thanks to leagues like the WPL."

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said that India's players had caught up with the traditional powers in the women's game, as evidenced by their first World Cup crown.

"Initially Australian, England and South African players, they were doing wonders, and in comparison to them, our players were not of that standard," Shukla said.

"But now I see that they can defeat them.

"People never used to send their daughters to play cricket... now I am seeing thousands of girls coming for trial."

Some players' World Cup exploits translated into big WPL paydays, although they still pale in comparison to IPL numbers.

Kerr rejoined Mumbai for $335,000, making her the most expensive overseas buy in last year's auction.

India all-rounder Deepti will turn out for UP Warriorz at $358,000, becoming the joint second-costliest player in league history.

Delhi Capitals bolstered their squad with World Cup performers including Rodrigues and Wolvaardt as they chase their maiden WPL title.

Bengaluru captain Mandhana and Kaur front major endorsement deals and dominate WPL advertising hoardings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the World Cup final marked a "new era" in the game, with the 277 million viewers equalling those watching the last men's T20 World Cup final.

Broadcaster JioStar said there was record-breaking viewership, which it is hoped will translate into viewing figures for the WPL.

Australia's Women's Big Bash League, launched in 2015, helped open doors for women cricketers before the WPL brought an unprecedented financial windfall.

Introduced as a curtain-raiser to the IPL, the WPL quickly carved out its own space.

The inaugural WPL season in 2023 earned the Indian cricket board about $700 million (£550m) in franchise and media rights, making it the world's second most valuable women's sports league after the WNBA in the US.

Gender parity has long been championed by former BCCI secretary -- now ICC chairman -- Jay Shah, who introduced equal match fees for men and women.

WPL chairman Jayesh George has big dreams.

"We should go on par with IPL in the next couple of years," George said.

