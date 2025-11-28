Skip to content
WPL auction: Deepti and Kerr secure top bids as Healy goes unsold

WPL

By Eastern EyeNov 28, 2025
Deepti Sharma became the joint second-most expensive player in the Women's Premier League after UP Warriorz bought her for £271,000 on Thursday.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the most expensive foreign player, with current champions Mumbai Indians securing her return for £254,000.

Women's cricket gained a major boost in the ODI World Cup earlier this month when hosts India won the title after beating South Africa at a full DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

UP Warriorz brought back Deepti, who was player of the tournament with 22 wickets and 215 runs. The franchise also retained England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for £72,000 by using the right-to-match card. The rule allows teams to keep a released player by matching the highest bid.

The most expensive WPL player remains India's Smriti Mandhana, bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 34 million rupees (£288,000 ) in 2023. Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt are next on the list after being bought for £271,000 each in the 2023 auction.

UP Warriorz also signed Australia legend Meg Lanning for £161,000 and see her as a possible captain. Other major overseas buys included New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine £169,000 — Gujarat Giants), Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield £102,000 Warriorz) and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (£93,000 — Delhi Capitals).

The biggest surprise of the auction was Healy, 35, going unsold after missing this year’s edition due to injury.

Next year’s WPL begins on January 9 with the final on February 5.

The WPL, first held in 2023, has brought the Indian cricket board around £530 million from franchise and media rights. The league is the second-most valuable women’s sports competition globally after the WNBA in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

