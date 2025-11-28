WPL auction: Deepti and Kerr secure top bids as Healy goes unsold

Deepti Sharma became the joint second-most expensive player in the Women's Premier League after UP Warriorz bought her for £271,000 on Thursday.

The auction in New Delhi opened with Australia captain Alyssa Healy going unsold as teams finalised their squads for the fourth edition of the women's T20 league.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the most expensive foreign player, with current champions Mumbai Indians securing her return for £254,000.

Women's cricket gained a major boost in the ODI World Cup earlier this month when hosts India won the title after beating South Africa at a full DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

UP Warriorz brought back Deepti, who was player of the tournament with 22 wickets and 215 runs. The franchise also retained England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for £72,000 by using the right-to-match card. The rule allows teams to keep a released player by matching the highest bid.

The most expensive WPL player remains India's Smriti Mandhana, bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 34 million rupees (£288,000 ) in 2023. Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt are next on the list after being bought for £271,000 each in the 2023 auction.

UP Warriorz also signed Australia legend Meg Lanning for £161,000 and see her as a possible captain. Other major overseas buys included New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine £169,000 — Gujarat Giants), Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield £102,000 Warriorz) and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (£93,000 — Delhi Capitals).

The biggest surprise of the auction was Healy, 35, going unsold after missing this year’s edition due to injury.

Next year’s WPL begins on January 9 with the final on February 5.

The WPL, first held in 2023, has brought the Indian cricket board around £530 million from franchise and media rights. The league is the second-most valuable women’s sports competition globally after the WNBA in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)