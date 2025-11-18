India, Russia working to finalise new pacts ahead of Putin’s New Delhi visit

INDIA and Russia are working to finalise agreements, initiatives and projects ahead of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi early next month.

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar held talks in Moscow on Monday with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov as part of the preparations.

“This particular occasion, for me, is all the more important as we prepare for president Putin's visit to India for the 23rd annual summit,” Jaishankar said at the start of the meeting.

“A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalization in the coming days,” he said. “These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” he added.

Jaishankar said India supports ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “India supports recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties approach that goal constructively,” he said. “An early cessation of the conflict and the ensuring of an enduring peace is in the interest of the entire international community,” he noted.

He said India-Russia ties have long contributed to stability in international relations. “Its growth and evolution is not only in our mutual interest but also in that of the world,” he said.

The two ministers also discussed global issues. “We will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation with the openness that has always characterised our ties. This includes the Ukraine conflict, as also the Middle East and Afghanistan amongst others,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar is in Moscow to meet Lavrov and prepare for Putin’s visit, expected around December 5, when he will hold annual summit talks with prime minister Narendra Modi. The summit is expected to produce outcomes aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic ties.

Modi and Putin are set to review progress under the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” during the annual summit, a mechanism under which the Indian prime minister and the Russian president meet each year in either country. So far, 22 such summits have been held. Modi travelled to Moscow in July last year for the most recent meeting.

Russia remains a long-standing partner for India and an important part of New Delhi’s foreign policy.

