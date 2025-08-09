Modi has 'very good' talk with Putin as US tariff deadline nears

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi said he had "a very good" conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which they discussed Ukraine and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The call took place as Modi faces decisions over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. US president Donald Trump has given India three weeks to find alternative suppliers or face a tariff increase on imported Indian goods, with rates on crude oil doubling from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend president Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media.

"I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

Russian oil purchases under pressure

Buying Russian oil has saved India billions of dollars in import costs, keeping fuel prices stable, but this advantage is under threat from Trump's tariff decision. The oil purchases are also a significant revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russia remains one of India's top arms suppliers, with ties dating back to the Soviet era. Putin last visited India in December 2021. The Kremlin has criticised calls to "force countries to sever trading relations" with Russia as "illegitimate", without directly naming Trump.

On Thursday, Putin met India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow, though no details were released about their talks.

India calls for peaceful resolution

Ukraine’s Western allies have tried to curb Russia’s export earnings since the start of the war in February 2022. Moscow has redirected much of its energy trade to countries including India and China.

India has said it imports oil from Russia because traditional suppliers redirected shipments to Europe after the conflict began.

The Kremlin has said a summit on Ukraine between Trump and Putin is planned for the "coming days", but no date or venue has been confirmed.

According to an Indian government statement, Modi reiterated during his call with Putin that India supports a "peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict".

Trade tensions with US

Modi has not commented directly on Trump but, on Thursday, said "India will never compromise" on the interests of its farmers. Agriculture is a major employer in India and a sticking point in trade talks with Washington.

India had hoped for special tariff treatment after Trump said in February he had found a "special bond" with Modi. Successive US administrations have regarded India as an important partner, particularly in relation to China.

India and China remain rivals competing for strategic influence across South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies)