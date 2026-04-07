India reactor reaches criticality, step towards nuclear fuel self-reliance

INDIA has taken a step towards producing its own nuclear fuel after a domestically designed reactor began a controlled nuclear reaction, a stage required before it can start generating power.

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam reached “criticality”, the point at which a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction begins, prime minister Narendra Modi said.

"Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme," Modi said in a statement late Monday.

"This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise."

He said the development was a "decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves", which can be used as fuel for nuclear reactors.

The reactor is not yet supplying electricity to the grid. Power generation will begin in later stages once it moves to full operation.

India plans to expand its nuclear power capacity from eight to 100 gigawatts by 2047 as it seeks to meet rising energy demand.

The development comes amid global energy uncertainty, including conflict in the Middle East, which has raised concerns about fuel supply disruptions.

India remains dependent on coal but has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2070.