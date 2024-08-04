India’s Lakshya Sen falls to Axelsen in badminton

He will play bronze-medal playoff later

Lakshya Sen competes during the Men’s Singles Semifinal match against Viktor Axelsen in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s dream of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinals at the Paris Games on Sunday (4).

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 World Championships bronze medal winner, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22, 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a 54-minute semifinal clash.

Sen will have another chance to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal when he meets Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

India have never won a Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in London Games.

(PTI)