  • Sunday, August 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India’s Lakshya Sen falls to Axelsen in badminton

He will play bronze-medal playoff later

Lakshya Sen competes during the Men’s Singles Semifinal match against Viktor Axelsen in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s dream of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinals at the Paris Games on Sunday (4).

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 World Championships bronze medal winner, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22, 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a 54-minute semifinal clash.

Sen will have another chance to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal when he meets Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

India have never won a Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in London Games.

(PTI)

Related Stories
Sports

Paris Olympics: India beat Britain to reach hockey semifinals
News

Violent anti-immigration riots erupt across cities
Sports

Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker misses out on hat-trick of medals
News

Southport: Starmer warns social media firms over misinformation
News

Tulip Siddiq faces probe over undeclared income
HEADLINE STORY

UK cuts interest rate for first time since 2020
News

Labour halts spousal visa salary hike plan: report
News

Black or Indian? Trump questions Kamala Harris’s racial identity
HEADLINE STORY

Anshuman Gaekwad, former Indian batsman and coach, dies at 71
News

Southport: Starmer to meet senior police leaders as protests continue
News

Man gets life for killing wife and dumping body in suitcase
HEADLINE STORY

Paris 2024: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter last 16
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 9 8 8 25
India 0 0 3 3
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
India’s Lakshya Sen falls to Axelsen in badminton
Austin scraps plea deal with 9/11 mastermind
Paris Olympics: India beat Britain to reach hockey semifinals
Violent anti-immigration riots erupt across cities
Kerala landslides Kerala landslides: The role of unchecked tourism and missed warnings
Lakshya Sen Paris 2024: Lakshya enters semis, keeps India’s badminton hopes alive