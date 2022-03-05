Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

India declare on 574-8 against Sri Lanka; Jadeja hits 175

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LEFT-HANDER Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 175 as India declared their innings on 574 for eight against Sri Lanka on day two of the opening Test on Saturday (5).

Jadeja pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling in Mohali to amass his Test-best total in superstar cricketer Virat Kohli’s 100th five-day match.

Both teams observed one minute’s silence before the start of play in memory of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh — the Australian greats who both died Friday (4) — and wore black armbands.

India resumed the day on 357-6 and Jadeja put on a stand of 130 with overnight partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 61, to stretch India’s dominance after they elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

He recorded his second Test century before lunch, surpassing his previous best of 100 not out, to ram home the advantage after Rishabh Pant’s 96 on Friday.

Jadeja, who returned to the crease on 45, went past 150 with a six off Dhananjaya de Silva and put on an unbeaten partnership of 103 with number 10 Mohammed Shami, who made 20.

Shami appeared to be struggling after being hit on the back by a fielding throw and skipper Rohit Sharma called his batsmen back to the pavilion, with the umpires taking tea early.

The tourists were a bowler short after Lahiru Kumara suffered a hamstring niggle on day one and has not returned to the field since.

On day one Kohli, who was presented with a special cap for his landmark Test, fell for 45.

The match — the first of the two Tests — is new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma’s first as Test captain after Kohli quit the job in January.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Rajasthan Royals pays ’emotional tribute’ to Warne
Sports
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
HEADLINE STORY
Sachin, Kohli hail Warne ‘the greatest’
Sports
Bangladesh name South African great Donald as bowling coach
Sports
Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test
Sports
Kohli proud of playing 100 Tests in IPL era
HEADLINE STORY
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Sports
Kohli falls for 45 in 100th Test as Sri Lanka hit back
CRICKET
Shreyas Iyer stars as India record 12th straight T20I win
CRICKET
Trolls are not ‘real fans’, says Shami
HEADLINE STORY
Covid: No spectators for Kohli’s 100th test
HEADLINE STORY
IPL will start on March 26, Mumbai and Pune to host league phase
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rajasthan Royals pays ’emotional tribute’ to Warne
India likely to raise fuel prices soon
Ukraine: India urges ceasefire in Sumy to evacuate students
Bobby Deol: Positives of being negative
India declare on 574-8 against Sri Lanka; Jadeja hits 175
Goldy Notay: Being party to an exploration of race, class…