India-China border clash: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other celebs pay tribute to martyred Army men


Instagram: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar
On Monday, a clash took place between the Indian army and China’s army at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Yesterday, it was reported that 20 Indian army men lost their lives in the clash and a lot of them are injured.

This is surely very sad news and many Bollywood celebs took to their social media to pay tribute to the martyred army men…

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी ; जो शहीद  हुए हैं उनकी , ज़रा याद करो क़ुर्बानी  .. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families 🙏🏻”

Hrithik Roshan posted, “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace 🙏🏻”

Sonakshi Sinha tweeted, “We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget.”

Sidharth Malhotra posted, “Mourning the death of our brave hearts martyred on our borders, we are forever indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice, salute to them and my condolences to their families #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #JaiHindFlag of India.”

Anushka Sharma wrote, “As a soldier’s daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan.”

