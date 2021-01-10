India captain Kohli denounces racist abuse in Sydney Test - EasternEye
Trending Now

India captain Kohli denounces racist abuse in Sydney Test


Virat Kohli (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)
Virat Kohli (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

India captain Virat Kohli has denounced as “absolutely unacceptable” the alleged racial abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday (10).



Cricket chiefs are investigating after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were apparently targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

Kohli is missing the final three Tests for the birth of his first child, but took to Twitter to support his players.



“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote.

“Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.

“It’s sad to see this happen on the field.”



Kohli added: “The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once.”








Most Popular

India retail king Biyani expects completion of Future's $3.4 billion deal despite Amazon dispute

Radhe Shyam to release on 30th April 2021?

Dhanush’s next with Karthick Naren starts rolling

Bollywood actors who left a mark with their digital debut in 2020

Pucovski, Labuschagne 50s put Australia on top in third Test



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×