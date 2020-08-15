Independence Day special: Songs that perfectly ignite the feeling of patriotism

It’s 15th August and India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. We are sure every Indian’s heart will be filled with the emotion of patriotism and everyone would prefer to hear some patriotic songs.

So well, we are here to help you. Here’s the list of songs that perfectly ignite the feeling of patriotism…

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vpqYjAHQtvI" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The song Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Manoj Kumar’s Upkar has to be at number one on our list when we talk about the patriotic songs. It is one of the oldest and one of the most famous patriotic tracks.

Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/w68CUtZMj-8" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Manoj Kumar is known for his patriotic films and his movies surely had some wonderful songs. The track Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the movie Purab Aur Pachhim talks about the achievements of India as a country and well, we love it.

I Love My India

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qwwH6PK5xk8" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Subhash Ghai’s Pardes has received a cult status, and one thing that impressed us a lot in the movie was the song I Love My India. The lyrics of the song written by Anand Bakshi are still remembered by one and all. Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan, Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan Dulhan Ke Maathe Ki Bindiya, Ye Mera India, I Love My India, Ye Mera India, I Love My India…

India Waale

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-DDknSzELI" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

While most of the patriotic songs are high-on emotions, India Waale from Happy New Year is surely quite different. It talks about the country in a very lively way, so if you want to dance on a patriotic song on Independence Day, India Waale would be perfect for it.

Ae Watan

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BKx_B1VZ2kw" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has to be on our list. The song showcases the journey of an Indian spy in Pakistan and her patriotic feeling for her country. Well, Gulzar’s lyrics surely touched the right chords of our hearts.