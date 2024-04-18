Army chief involved in jailing my wife: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said the judge who convicted his wife Bushra Bibi had admitted that he was forced to do it

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo

By: Shajil Kumar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi, and the country is being ruled by law of the jungle.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was convicted in a corruption case as well as in the case of illegal marriage with Khan, 71, and is currently held in detention at their Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

The PTI leader made this allegation during a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Wednesday (17), where he is currently incarcerated, according to a post uploaded on Khan’s official X account.

“General Asim Munir is directly involved in the sentence awarded to my wife,” Khan said, adding that the judge who convicted her said that he was forced to do it.

“If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will expose his unconstitutional and illegal steps,” he threatened.

Khan said there was a law of the jungle in the country and all was being done by the “king of the jungle”.

“If the king of the jungle wants, all the cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven, and when he wants, we are punished in three cases in five days,” he alleged.

Khan also said that the economy would stabilise not through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans but by investment. “Due to the law of the jungle, there will be no investment in the country. It is good that Saudi Arabia is coming but investment will come once there is rule of law in the country,” he said.

Pakistan held elections in February that were marred by allegations of rigging and a crackdown on PTI. The shaky coalition that emerged, led by Shehbaz Sharif, is now tasked with engineering an economic turnaround by implementing a raft of unpopular belt-tightening measures.

He also referred to the recently reported clash between police and army in the Bahawalnagar area of Punjab and said that the “police were thrashed” by violating the law, but the IG (inspector general police) and Viceroy, who oppressed our people, apologised from those who had thrashed the police.

Khan said the Viceroy said after the incident that “they (police) are our brothers”. He went on to say that “such treatment is done to slaves and not to brothers” because those having power thrashed the police and also forced to apologise.

He also said that PTI was being stopped from contesting in the by-elections. “At this time, standing in front of oppression is Jihad. Our workers have to protect each vote, guard the vote,” the former premier said.

So far the army has not responded to the Khan’s allegations. (PTI)