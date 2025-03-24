Skip to content
The importance of good quality sleep

Helpful hints on how to get a restful night

The importance of good quality sleep

Simple changes can make you feel refreshed and energised

Anjali Mehta
By Anjali MehtaMar 24, 2025
Anjali Mehta
QUALITY sleep is essential for mental and physical well-being, as well as overall quality of life.

However, in today’s fast-paced world, many struggle with insomnia and restless nights. World Sleep Day on March 14 celebrated the benefits of a healthy night’s rest, while raising much-needed awareness about an area of life that is perhaps not given enough attention.

With the theme for 2025 being Make Sleep Health a Priority, Eastern Eye has put together top tips to help you achieve a more restful night.

Optimisation: Ensure your environment is conducive to a good night’s sleep. This includes keeping your room at the right temperature, dark, and quiet. Investing in a high-quality mattress and pillows will give your spine the proper support, while good bedding like sheets and blankets will provide added comfort.

Darkness: Avoiding bright lights will not only help you drift off but will also stimulate the production of a sleep-promoting hormone. You can invest in blackout curtains or wear a sleep mask over your eyes.

Calming routine: Create a relaxing routine with calming activities before bed, such as reading, meditation, or a warm bath.Avoid stimulating activities like checking emails, scrolling through social media, or watching intense TV shows. Try disconnecting from screens, like smartphones and laptops, at least an hour before bedtime.

Schedule: Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your body’s internal clock. This consistency strengthens your sleep-wake cycle and promotes better rest. Seven to eight hours of sleep is recommended, along with allowing time before bed to wind down.

Mindful diet: Avoid heavy meals, spicy food, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime, as these can disrupt your sleep. It will be difficult to sleep when digesting a large dinner. Instead, opt for lighter snacks such as bananas, almonds, or a warm glass of milk.

Activity: Being active during the day, including exercise, will promote better sleep. Even if it makes you feel tired, avoid intense workouts too close to bedtime.

Manage stress: If work, anxiety, or stress keeps you up at night, consider speaking with a professional or incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine.Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, journaling, and yoga.

Sleep patterns: While short naps can be beneficial, excessive daytime sleeping can make it harder to fall asleep at night. If you need a nap, limit it to 20–30 minutes in the early afternoon.

Light exposure: With social media, streaming sites, working from home, and smartphones, people are spending more time indoors, which can harm sleep. Natural light exposure outdoors during the day helps normalise your circadian rhythm, signalling to your body when it’s time to be awake and when to wind down at night.

Aromatherapy: Essential oils such as lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood can promote relaxation and help ease you into sleep. Try using a diffuser or applying a few drops to your pillow before bed.

Avoid clock-watching: Constantly checking the time when you can’t fall asleep can create stress and make it even harder to drift off. Consider turning the clock away from view or using a non-disruptive alarm.

Avoid sleeping pills: While sleep medications can help in the short term, relying on them can create dependency and mask underlying issues. Focus on improving sleep habits through natural means before turning to pills.

Pet-free: Furry companions can disrupt sleep with their movements, noises, and even smell. Consider having them sleep in their own space to avoid unnecessary disturbances.

Don’t overhydrate: Drinking too much liquid before bedtime can lead to frequent bathroom trips, disrupting your sleep cycle. Balance hydration throughout the day rather than drinking large amounts before bed.

Minimise noise: A quiet space creates a sleep-friendly environment. This can include a snoring partner. Earplugs can help block out distracting sounds.

Stop smoking: Scientific studies have shown that smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke are associated with a range of sleep problems. Nicotine is a known stimulant, so staying away from it will help you get proper rest.

Professional help: If sleep problems persist or worsen, despite positive lifestyle changes, consult a healthcare professional. Chronic sleep issues may be linked to more serious underlying conditions or an anxiety disorder. A professional can provide guidance and proper treatment for any serious issues.

Why sleep is important

Sleep enhances cognitive functions such as memory, problem-solving, and concentration, helping you stay sharp during the day. ■ It improves mood and emotional well-being. A lack of sleep can lead to irritability and increased stress.

■ A well-rested body strengthens the immune system, making it better at fighting infections, diseases, and sickness.

■ Poor sleep has been linked to weight gain and increased appetite, as it disrupts hormones that regulate hunger and metabolism.

■ Sleep helps regulate blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke.

■ Sleeping soundly reduces the risk of chronic conditions, whereas poor sleep is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, hypertension, and other long-term health problems.

■ It enhances physical performance and productivity, helping with problem-solving and decision-making.

■ A good night’s rest helps repair skin cells, reduces signs of aging, and maintains a healthy complexion.

■ Sleep also plays a role in regulating hormones that control growth, stress, and metabolism.

Vikas Khanna's Bungalow Marks 1 Year: A Story of Struggles & Triumph
Food

Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in NY: How a dream became a landmark Indian restaurant in just one year

trinity-college
News

Cambridge librarian alleges race bias after India leave was denied

Subrang Arts Showcases Gujarat’s Folk Dances Across UK Venues
Art & Culture

Subrang Arts showcases vibrant folk dances of Gujarat at UK venues

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die
Trending

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die

Survey Finds British Workers Spend Least Time in Offices Globally

Millennials have been the most resistant to the return-to-office drive

iStock

British workers spend the least time in the office globally, survey finds

British employees are spending significantly less time in the office compared to their counterparts around the world, with an average of just two days a week, according to new research. The survey, conducted by property agent JLL, examined the working habits of 12,000 employees across 44 countries and found that Britain ranks second-to-last in terms of office attendance, behind only the Philippines.

The survey reveals that many workers in the UK would prefer to spend even less time in the office, ideally only 1.5 days a week, reflecting the growing popularity of flexible and hybrid working arrangements since the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings come as businesses and employees alike continue to grapple with the future of work, raising questions about productivity, office culture, and the evolving expectations of the modern workforce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jane Fonda’s Fitness Secrets: How She Stays Strong in Her 80s

Jane Fonda is widely recognised as one of the pioneers of the home workout movement

Getty Images

How Jane Fonda maintains her incredible fitness in her 80s


At 87 years old, Jane Fonda continues to impress with her incredible fitness and energy. As an actress, producer, and fitness icon, Fonda has inspired millions with her dedication to staying active, and her influence on the world of home workouts is undeniable. Despite her age, Fonda remains committed to her fitness routine, demonstrating that exercise is essential for maintaining independence and a high quality of life as you grow older.

Keep ReadingShow less
Frozen vegetable lasagne

The FSA has urged customers to check if they have bought the affected lasagne and return it to the store from which it was purchased

iStock

Frozen vegetable lasagne recalled from Iceland due to potential plastic contamination

Vegetable lasagnes sold in Iceland supermarkets are being urgently recalled over concerns they may contain hard pieces of plastic, which could pose a risk to consumers. The recall applies to 400g packs of the lasagne with best-before dates of 23 July 2026 and 30 July 2026. Shoppers who purchased these specific products are being advised not to eat them and to return them to the store for a full refund.

Food Standards Agency issues warning

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a precautionary recall notice, alerting customers to the potential hazard posed by the contaminated lasagnes. The agency explained that the product might contain hard plastic, making it unsafe for consumption. The FSA emphasised that only the products with the specified best-before dates are affected by the recall.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lindt’s £10 ‘Dubai’ Chocolate Bar Returns – Where to Buy?

Despite the higher price, the demand for Lindt’s Dubai-style chocolate bar remains high

Getty Images

Lindt shoppers rush to buy popular £10 'Dubai' chocolate bar as it returns to stores

Lindt has restocked its sell-out £10 'Dubai' chocolate bar, and fans are racing to get their hands on it after it went viral on social media. The bar, which has been praised by shoppers for its unique and indulgent flavours, has gained a strong following since its release, with fans calling it “the best ever” chocolate. But with limited stock available, anyone hoping to grab one will need to act quickly before it sells out again.

The trend first gained popularity with the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" chocolate bar from Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier. The Lindt version offers its own take on the flavours, combining smooth milk chocolate, pistachio, and kadayif – a traditional Turkish dessert made from finely shredded pastry, often soaked in syrup and layered with nuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Listeria

Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination

Getty Images

3 dead, 5 seriously ill due to listeria after eating chocolate dessert

Three people have died and five others have fallen seriously ill following a listeria outbreak linked to a chocolate dessert supplied to NHS hospitals across the UK. Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination, which has prompted a nationwide recall of chilled desserts from hospitals and care homes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has identified mousses and ice creams made by Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreak. This recall covers all chilled desserts including mousses, ice creams, ice cream rolls, and yoghurts supplied by the company to NHS facilities. The action is being taken as a precaution while health authorities continue their investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
