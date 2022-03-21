Website Logo
  • Monday, March 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

“I’d love to see more crew who’re black and brown,” says Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran in Bridgerton 2 (Photo credit: Charithra Chandran)

By: Mohnish Singh

Charithra Chandran is currently in news for essaying Edwina Sharma in the second season of the much-loved Netflix period drama Bridgerton. After enthralling audiences with season one and amassing a record-breaking viewership, season two of the hit show is set to premiere on the streaming media platform on March 25.

Talking to a leading publication, Chandran revealed how some of her friends credited her casting in Bridgerton to her being a brown woman. She added that their remarks hurt her.

People assume my success is due to a diversity quota. I have even had friends say to me, ‘Oh you got that because you are brown,’ and that really hurts,” the 25-year-old said, adding, “What’s really scary is that you can start believing it and thinking, ‘The only reason I got cast as Edwina is because they were looking for an Indian family.’”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charithra Chandran (@charithra17)

Charithra wants to see a more diverse crew on sets. “I would love to see more crew who are black and brown. I think that’s really important. We should be careful about just sort of window dressing,” she said.

Also Read 

MCU’s first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani stars in Ms Marvel

MCU's first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani stars in Ms Marvel
Iman Vellani Mrs Marvel (Photo credit: Google Image)

In addition to its great storytelling and terrific performances, Bridgerton received widespread praises for its highly diverse ensemble of actors.

Verna Myers, Netflix’s vice-president of inclusion strategy, previously said Bridgerton’s racially diverse cast was the result of an ‘inclusion lens’ being applied to casting decisions.

We have got to get folks in front of the camera and behind the camera. When that happens, you are going to get something you have never seen before. Bridgerton is something we have never seen before. We help out all of our creative folks in content and marketing with what we call an inclusion lens, when they are casting and when they are greenlighting: see who is there, see who is not,” she said.

Bridgerton Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from March 25.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s ’83 lands on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Trailer: First look at Naomi Scott’s new Netflix show
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji opens up on her next Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi resume filming Merry Christmas
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri in talks to team up for a film
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma steps away from producing to focus on acting
Entertainment
Bollywood thriller Jalsa stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity
Entertainment
Dev Patel to bankroll an international film, titled KNOT
Entertainment
Abhay S3 Trailer: Kunal Kemmu returns as cop Abhay Pratap Singh
Entertainment
Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff wows fans in action avatar
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun likely to team up for a major pan-India…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
OneWeb to resume satellite launches with SpaceX tie-up
British Indian teenager murdered in London’s student flat
Imran Khan praises India’s ‘independent foreign policy’
“I’d love to see more crew who’re black and brown,”…
Imran Khan faces toughest test as no-trust move looms
Ranveer Singh’s ’83 lands on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar