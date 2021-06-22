Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096

CRICKET

ICC should find a way to decide winner of World Test Championship final, says Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar (STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

SUNIL GAVASKAR said the ICC should find a way to decide a winner in case the rain-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton ends in a draw.

The ongoing match has been affected by English weather with the opening and fourth day washed out completely.

Even though there is a reserve day but with no play possible for two out of the first four days, the match might end in a draw if inclement weather continues to play spoilsport.

“There must be a formula to pick a winner in case of a drawn World Test Championship final. ICC’s cricket committee should think and then take a decision,” Gavaskar told an Indian news channel, Aaj Tak.

There is unlikely to be any change in the rules in this edition as the ICC had made it clear last month that India and New Zealand will share the trophy in case of a draw or a tie.

“It seems that the World Test Championship final will end up as a draw and the trophy will be shared. This will be the first time that the trophy will be shared in a final,” Gavaskar said.

“To complete three innings in two days would be really difficult. Yes, if both teams bat really badly, the three innings could be completed.”

The former India skipper urged the ICC to find a tie-breaker to determine a winner and cited the examples of other sports such as football and tennis.

“In football, they have a penalty shoot out or they have some other method to decide a winner. In tennis, there are five sets and there is a tie-breaker,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
World Test Championship final: Southee’s strikes open up result possibility
Sports
England are chasing their tail due to new rotation policy: Cook
Sports
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan’s batting coach
Sports
ODIs against Sri Lanka to pilot UK government’s ‘events research programme’
CRICKET
World Test Championship final: Rain washes out fourth day
Sports
Chris Woakes ‘frustrated’ by lengthy absence from England team
HEADLINE STORY
New Zealand’s Jamieson takes five before openers frustrate India in World Test final
CRICKET
Yorkshire and Azeem Rafiq reach no resolution via judicial mediation
Sports
India’s Shafali Verma makes history
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli leads India revival in World Test final
Sports
New Zealand’s Latham thankful for extra day after India final starts with washout
CRICKET
World Test Championship final: Rain washes out opening day play in Southampton
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
World Test Championship final: Southee’s strikes open up result possibility
Khan postpones his visit to Britain
Indian factory workers in Sri Lanka tested Covid positive
Monks test positive for Covid-19 in India’s Buddhist monasteries
ICC should find a way to decide winner of World…
Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of…