Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

Sports

ICC must protect test, ODI formats amid rise of T20 leagues: Dev

The cramped schedule has prompted some players to quit formats.

Kapil Dev (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)

By: Melvin Samuel

Former India captain Kapil Dev has called on cricket’s governing body (ICC) to take steps to protect the test and one-day international formats amid the global growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions.

The proliferation of T20 leagues has further strained cricket’s already-bloated calendar, with new competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa set to begin early next year.

The trailblazing Indian Premier League is set to be given an extended window in the ICC’s next international calendar while England and Australia are also likely to get dedicated slots for their domestic franchise-based leagues.

The cramped schedule has prompted some players to quit formats, with England’s Ben Stokes quitting ODIs last month, while South Africa dropped an ODI tour of Australia in January as it clashed with the launch of their T20 league.

The ICC has put the onus on member boards to find a balance between domestic and bilateral cricket to better manage the workload of players but Dev said it has a “bigger responsibility” to manage the sport.

“It’s going the way as football in Europe,” Dev told the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday. “They don’t play against each country. It is once in four years (during the World Cup).

“Is this what we’re going to have, the World Cup and the rest of the time playing club (T20 franchise) cricket? In a similar way, will cricketers eventually be playing mainly the IPL or the Big Bash or something like that?

“The ICC have to put more time into that to see how they can ensure the survival of one-day cricket, test match cricket, not only club cricket,” added Dev, who lifted the World Cup as India skipper in 1983.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over ‘Bazball’
Sports
Players prioritising T20 leagues hardly a Boult from the blue
News
Former New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor says he faced racism
Sports
Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home
Sports
‘Class is permanent and form is temporary’ Jayawardene backs Kohli to overcome batting slump
Sports
British athletics coach Minichiello gets life ban for sexual misconduct
Sports
Serena Williams’ journey to the top of the women’s game
Sports
Harmanpreet rues the trend of mistakes in the big final, as India settle…
Sports
India’s Pandya open to full-time captaincy role
Sports
Fear losing the 50-over format in a couple of years because it’s almost…
Sports
We have a very good friendship, we are like one family: Pakistan’s Arshad…
Sports
Arsenal ready to go to a ‘different level,’ says Arteta
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian high commission in London celebrates 76th Independence Day at…
Summer style confidence – Style Notes with Neelam
UK to pay £100,000 to contaminated blood victims decades after…
London mayor announces new funding worth £2m to shield children,…
ICC must protect test, ODI formats amid rise of T20…
Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over ‘Bazball’