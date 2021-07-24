Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342

Entertainment

“I want to play a track athlete,” says The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous)

By: MohnishSingh

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who shot to international fame after delivering a standout performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger (2021) and winning the nomination at the prestigious 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, says that his dream role is to play a track athlete in a film.

“I want to play a track athlete. I used to be a track athlete in school but never a great one. So, I want to play a great track athlete and live my unfulfilled dream through cinema,” said the 27-year-old actor.

When asked about how his life has changed after the huge success of The White Tiger, Gourav said, “Life has been pretty much the same. In terms of the number of opportunities I have been getting, yes, it has definitely increased a lot more than what I was getting before The White Tiger. I am getting to audition a lot more, and speaking to writers and filmmakers that I always had immense respect for.”

Talking about the kind of roles he would like to take up next, the actor said, “Nothing in particular. I would like to experiment a lot, find unique stories and individuals, and tell stories that engage me.”

Adarsh Gourav is presently busy garnering rave reviews for his latest streaming show Hostel Daze 2. Talking about his character on the show, he said, “Ankit Pandey is a civil engineering student and in season 2 he is in the second year. He is naive, endearing and somebody who is constantly seeking validation. He did not have a lot of friends while growing up and really values the friendship that he has formed in the last couple of years in college.”

“People will get to see a very different side of all the characters in the second season because now we have become seniors from freshers. They will see how we have a bond with our juniors and also the dynamics between the characters have changed,” he concluded.

Hostel Daze 2 is streaming on July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal celebrates six years of his debut film Masaan
Entertainment
Prabhas gives first clap as Amitabh Bachchan commences shoot for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil joins Kamal Haasan on the sets of Vikram
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu turns down Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Ramayana
Entertainment
Delhi theatres to resume operations from Monday, Maharashtra to follow
Entertainment
Exclusive! Varun Sharma gives an update on Cirkus and Fukrey 3
Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara completes 1 year of…
Entertainment
Shooting of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to resume on 26th July
Entertainment
Sonu Sood and Farah Khan team up for the recreated version of Tum…
Entertainment
Karan Malhotra: Shamshera is a visual extravaganza
Entertainment
Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar to host the digital version of Salman Khan’s…
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“I want to play a track athlete,” says The White…
Vicky Kaushal celebrates six years of his debut film Masaan
Prabhas gives first clap as Amitabh Bachchan commences shoot for…
Fahadh Faasil joins Kamal Haasan on the sets of Vikram
Mahesh Babu turns down Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Ramayana
Delhi theatres to resume operations from Monday, Maharashtra to follow