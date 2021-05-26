“I have waited for years to get a role with substance,” says Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

When Mallika Sherawat made her acting debut with Khwahish (2003), she literally set the silver screen on fire with her sizzling performance in the film. Her 2004 film Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel, further consolidated her position in showbiz and made her a popular name among the audience.

However, Sherawat faced severe criticism from some sections of society for a flurry of bold scenes that she did in the Anurag Basu directorial. Indian cinema was going through a transitory phase at that time and intimate scenes were still frowned upon by many.

Talking to an Indian daily, the actress says that she was almost morally assassinated for her character in the film. “When I acted in Murder, I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot. I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People’s perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed,” she says.

The actress goes on to add that despite Indian cinema making rapid strides, she is still waiting for a role that has substance. “But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance,” signs off.

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in an ALTBalaji streaming show called Booo: Sabki Phategi (2019), co-starring Tusshar Kapoor. She played a ghost in the show. The supporting cast of the show included Krushna Abhishek, Shefali Jariwala, Sanjay Mishra, and Kiku Sharda.

