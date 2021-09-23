“I have been crazily looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” says birthday girl Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey (Photo credit: Yash Raj Films)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Shalini Pandey, who burst onto the scene with her endearing performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s romantic drama Arjun Reddy (2017), will set her foot in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited offering Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, the social comedy film sees superstar Ranveer Singh opposite the newcomer.

Pandey, who is celebrating her birthday today, has one wish for herself – she hopes for theatres to reopen across India so that audiences can see her film Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the silver screen. For the uninitiated, the film was set to release last year, but the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works and the film is yet to find its way into cinemas.

“I have been crazily looking forward to the release for more than a year now and I cannot wait for audiences to see the film. I know it is a good film and I also know it is a very special film which we have made with so much love and dedication. Of course, every film is made with love and dedication, however, because this is my first film (big screen Hindi debut), the experience is really big and emotional for me and I cannot wait for the film to release because I know people are going to love the film and the characters,” Pandey says.

She goes on to add, “Also, I cannot wait for theatres to open, because I want people to go to theatres, even I want to go back to theatres and watch the film there on the big screen as this film has its own journey, and I want people to experience it as soon as possible. I literally cannot wait. It is so special and I get excited every time when I think about the film releasing.”

Even before the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shalini Pandey has become the blue-eyed girl of YRF. Impressed by her powerful acting skills, the production giant has signed a three-film deal with the actress.

“Working with YRF with a 3-film contract is a big deal. It is a big launchpad for sure. It is a dream come true. I have grown up watching Yash Raj Films, and I always wanted to be a YRF heroine. My parents are very happy because they have been obviously watching a lot of movies, especially my dad, he has always loved watching films. I could not have imagined it, to be very honest. It happened all of a sudden, with Jayeshbhai, and it has started with a very special film,” she says in conclusion.

