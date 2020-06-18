“I feel there will be an explosion of corona,” says Divyanka Tripathi

With each passing day, the number of Coronavirus patients is on a rapid rise in India. The country has observed a steep spike in cases ever since the government lifted restrictions in several parts in unlock 1.0. India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 3,66,946 on Thursday with the death toll at 12,237.

Well-known television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is quarantining with her husband Vivek Dahiya, feels that everyone is going to get infected eventually, and hence, till the vaccine is out, everyone should be very careful. “The moment the lockdown is lifted completely, people are going to come out and I feel that there will be an explosion of Corona. The number of cases will just increase in leaps and bounds. Only our immunity will have to build up accordingly. So, we have to keep making people aware of the dos and don’ts,” she says.

The actress goes on to add that it is the prime responsibility of celebrities to use their position in disseminating the right information and spreading awareness. “When we speak about any issue, people do take it seriously, be it fashion trends or charity. People follow in our footsteps, so we should be careful about what we say and do. I have seen a change whenever I have tried to send out a positive message. We all should feel responsible and keep on spreading the right information,” she says.

Divyanka hopes to see a positive change in people once the Coronavirus crisis is over and normalcy is restored. She especially wants people to keep following good hygiene even after the virus is gone. “Before this, there was no concept of social distancing. Cleanliness was in the least of priorities for people. In our country, people spit everywhere and there is no concept of queuing. Hopefully, now people will be mindful of all these things and remember they can contract any kind of communicable diseases because of the irresponsible behaviour,” she signs off.