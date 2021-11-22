Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 23, 2021
“I do not cheat my audience,” avers Sirf Tum actor Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena (Photo credit: Team Prashant Golecha)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivian Dsena, one of the most popular actors to have ever graced the Indian television screen, is back to winning audiences’ hearts again with his new daily soap, Sirf Tum. Also starring Esha Singh in the lead role, the show revolves around Ranveer Oberoi and Suhani Sharma, two diametrically opposite individuals who fall head over heels in love with each other.

When asked what makes his show different from other romantic shows on television, Dsena told a digital publication, “See, as I have said earlier, I personally do not want to repeat myself, so I do not want to repeat something I have done in my career. I have not played a college boy, that too one with a medical background. I have never experienced this because this is a challenge as those terms from science and biology are tricky, which one needs to get the right way since there is no other way. So, we have to work hard. I had to go through a transformation to look my part, and of course, work on a theoretical part.”

When asked how creatively satisfied he is with the kind of work that he does, the actor said, “Until and unless I am not happy, I won’t be able to do something and if I do not love my job, what is the point of doing my job. I am creatively satisfied and I use my creative energies to do what I am best at. I am good at this and that is what people around me and fans probably, feel so my only job would be I do not cheat them, I do not cheat my audience, I do not repeat myself and I do what I am best at doing.”

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Sirf Tum airs on Colors.

Eastern Eye

