Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I couldn’t handle the hate and rage’: Shamshera director Karan Malhotra responds to film’s massive failure

Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in principal roles.

Karan Malhotra and Shamshera still

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in principal roles, Yash Raj Films’ latest offering Shamshera was expected to set the box office on fire with its collection. Ranbir, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, was returning to cinemas after a massive gap of four years and there was huge excitement around his new release. However, all expectations and predictions failed as the film did not receive the kind of response everyone was hoping for.

Shamshera could manage to rake up only ₹31.75 crore during its first weekend. In an ideal situation, this should have been the film’s first-day collection.

On Wednesday, director Karan Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and penned a note saying that he ‘could not handle the hate and rage’ that he has received lately.

“My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where is all the love, the hate, the celebration, and the humiliation exist for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it.”

He went on to add, “But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine, Will face everything together, the good, the bad, and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings, and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #ShamsheraIsMine #Shamshera.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to hit cinemas on September 9, 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jameela Jamil agrees with fans over criticism of her appearance in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: ‘I…
Entertainment
Confirmed: The Gray Man sequel and spin-off in the works at Netflix; Ryan Gosling set…
HEADLINE STORY
Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies after recovering from coma; Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, and others…
Entertainment
Marvel Studio taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Entertainment
Why did Alia Bhatt invite Shah Rukh Khan for a manicure session?
Entertainment
Stranger Things star David Harbour and Game of Thrones fame Pedro Pascal to headline crime…
Entertainment
Shocking: The Mummy star Brendan Fraser looks unrecognisable in first look from his…
Entertainment
Chris Rock makes another joke about getting slapped by Will Smith: ‘I’m not…
Entertainment
Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Entertainment
From Alia Bhatt to Ram Gopal Varma, celebrities come out in support of…
Entertainment
Months after welcoming their first child, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning another…
Entertainment
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer receives thunderous response; garners 172 million views in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘I couldn’t handle the hate and rage’: Shamshera director Karan…
Jameela Jamil agrees with fans over criticism of her appearance…
Monkeypox vs. Chickenpox: What is the difference between the two?
Internet divided over Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, wife appearing on…
Hounslow to host ANHAD, an outdoor South Asian contemporary arts…
Decoding the story of a princess spy