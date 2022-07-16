Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 16, 2022
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being called ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’: ‘I don’t mind it. It doesn’t boil my blood’

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dated Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film Sanju (2018), Ranbir Kapoor is going all out to promote his upcoming film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the much-awaited film features the actor in a dual role and also has Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in principal roles.

In one of the recent interviews, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on being called a ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’. The actor has previously been in a relationship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Both relationships failed and later, Kapoor married Alia Bhatt after a courtship of five years.

Talking about the various not-so-pleasant tags that people have given him, the actor said, “Well, take me for granted, take me for a ride. I don’t mind it. I love my life. I love my work. I love my family. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor. People can say anything about me. They can say something good; they can say something bad. But eventually, what matters to me is that they must like my movies so my focus, my hard work, and my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn’t bother me if somebody bi**es about me, and if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn’t boil my blood.”

He went on to add, “It reaches me, and I think it is a pinch of salt. It’s fine. There is so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a casanova, of a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspective, somebody’s point of view, and they haven’t heard mine. And I don’t think they’ll ever hear it also. It’s fine. I am here to be an actor and that’s all I want to do.”

Shamshera is set to open in cinemas on July 22, 2022.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

