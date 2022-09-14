Hush Hush: Fans are bowled over by the riveting trailer and eagerly waiting to watch the series

The series stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Ayesha Jhulka, and Karishma Tanna.

Hush Hush Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Yesterday on September 13, Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its highly-anticipated crime drama, Hush Hush in the presence of the ensemble cast – Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Ayesha Jhulka, and Karishma Tanna along with director Tanuja Chandra and producer Vikram Malhotra.

Within moments, the riveting trailer caught viewers’ attention, who shared their excitement on social media. From calling it ‘gripping and intense’ to a ‘chilling murder mystery,’ the trailer received rave reviews and reactions from viewers. While many eagerly wait to unearth the dark secrets, some can’t wait to see the refreshing women-led cast together onscreen.

#HushHushOnPrime Trailer looks thrilling, lot of suspense & mystery to be solved, keeping aside all those @Kritika_Kamra this particular sequence, the trembling, “even in silence” has intrigued me more for what actually is this #HushHush

Best Wishes & Good Luck to you & the Team. pic.twitter.com/3y4KvCtn6H — ѕυтapa вanerjee (@Sutapa21) September 14, 2022

Hush Hush follows the life of four friends – a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sanghamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan Pataudi), a trapped-in-society housewife Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra) and a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami). Their seemingly picture-perfect lives turn upside down after they get entangled in something sinister one fateful night. Embroiled in lies, secrets, and deceit, the four friends try to escape the danger.

Filled with suspense, drama, emotions, and action, Hush Hush also features Ayesha Jhulka as Meera, the caretaker of an orphanage, while Karishma Tanna plays the role of Geeta Tehlan, a police officer.

The seven-episode character-driven series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra. Hush Hush will release on 22nd September on Prime Video for Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories.