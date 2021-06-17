Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294

News

Husband of Amazon employee jailed for insider trading in the US

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

By: PramodThomas

HUSBAND of an Amazon employee has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for securities fraud due to his insider trading activity, acting US attorney Tessa M Gorman has announced.

Viky Bohra, 37, Bothell, Washington, used inside information he obtained from his wife, an Amazon finance employee, to place trades in Amazon stock–making a profit of $1,428,264.

The US District Judge James L Robart at the US District Court in Seattle noted that Bohra had turned his wife and father into criminals.

“I firmly believe white-collar crime deserves equal treatment to what we call street crime,” he said.

Bohra pleaded guilty in November 2020, admitting that between 2016 and 2018, he carried out insider trading.

“This defendant and his wife were earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary and bonuses from their jobs in tech – but he was not content with that – greedily scheming to illegally profit by trading Amazon stock,” said Gorman.

“This case should stand as a warning to those who try to game the markets with insider trading: there is a heavy price to pay with a felony conviction and prison sentence.”

Bohra’s wife had access to confidential information regarding Amazon revenue and expenses. They were subject to blackout periods during which no Amazon stock could be traded, the court heard.

Bohra’s wife was advised of insider trading policies making it clear the responsibility to safeguard confidential financial information. Despite those warnings, Bohra obtained his wife’s confidential information and traded in Amazon stock and options in accounts tied to him and his father.

Trades occurred during blackout periods and, from 2016 to 2018, relied in part on information from his wife to make successful trades in advance of Amazon earnings announcements.

“Mr. Bohra knew exactly what he was doing and was driven solely by greed,” said Donald M Voiret, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Seattle Field Office. “With his nearly unlimited access and knowledge of securities trading, he undermined public trust in our financial markets.”

According to the prosecutors, Bohra engaged in illegal insider trading in advance of 11 straight earnings announcements.”

In September last year, Bohra was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a civil insider trading case. He and his family members have paid $2,652,899 in disgorgement, interest, and penalties.

As part of the plea agreement, Bohra’s wife, who is no longer employed at Amazon, will not face criminal charges.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
‘I-voting solution for overseas Pakistanis is outdated’ says an audit firm
News
Bangladesh to resume mass Covid-19 vaccination drive
UK
‘This is really the perfect time to stage an East is East revival’
UK
Asian literary festival will celebrate unity and diversity
UK
Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati to release her memoir Hollywood to the Himalayas
UK
UK schools set to have higher quality PE lessons for primary school children
News
Delta variant continues to drive spike in UK as daily cases touch 9000+
News
More horses die as Bangladesh tourist town reels from Covid closures
News
Bangladesh seeks UN’s guidance for Rohingya repatriation
News
China sends three astronauts to new space station
SRI LANKA
‘At least 279,020 Covishield vaccines needed to reopen schools in Sri Lanka’
News
Quarantine-free entry for double-jabbed Britons soon
Eastern Eye

Videos

Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manushi Chhillar to star opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in her…
Pranab Kapadia teams up with R Balki, Gauri Shinde for…
After Laxmii, Tusshar Kapoor set to produce and star in…
Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon to kick-start Ganapath in September…
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms commences vaccination drive for staff
Humble request to producers to put some money on me:…