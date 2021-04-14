Huma Qureshi on the importance of mental health

By: Mohnish Singh

Living life under the constant glare of media and paparazzi is not easy for celebrities. But not many would complain as they know how things have changed ever since social media became an integral part of our lives.

Actress Huma Qureshi, however, is not in favour of this culture as she feels it affects one’s mental health. “I came here to be an actor, not get photographed outside the airport,” says the actress, confessing that seeing pictures of herself in the papers every day was not doing any good for her mental health.

“Sometimes, as women, we are very harsh on ourselves. The media can be harsh, but I feel more than the media, we can be very harsh on ourselves. For me, a very important realisation (last year) was to just be kinder to yourself and not indulge in negative self-talk,” she adds.

The actress says that 2020 gave her time to reboot. “It was a reboot in many ways — mentally, physically, in every which way. Now, I almost feel like I am starting afresh, and don’t want to make the mistakes that I made before. I feel we can approach 2021 with more gratitude, hard work, and just being kinder and nicer to each other,” she states.

Before signing off, she adds, “I realised that seeing my picture every day in the paper, outside the airport, gym or outside here or there is not good for my own mental health. Somebody will take a bad picture in a bad angle and then move on, but I will just keep looking at myself.”

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. The film also features Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in important roles. The actress is also waiting for the premiere of her streaming show Maharani, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The series is set to premiere on SonyLIV.