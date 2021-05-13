“Hrithik Roshan was the best bet,” says Raj N Sippy on the remake of Satte Pe Satta

By: Mohnish Singh

Remakes remain always in vogue in Bollywood. If not many, at least half a dozen remakes are currently at various stages of development in Hindi cinema. Speculation has been rife for long that a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s cult film Satte Pe Satta (1982) is also in the pipeline.

Loosely based on Hollywood’s Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), Satte Pe Satta still remains one of film enthusiasts’ most favourite films featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Not many people know that his character Babu in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ Hindi version was solely written to add to the entertainment quotient by filmmaker Raj N Sippy.

Ever since the talks of Satte Pe Satta getting a modern remake emerged in the media, several prominent names from the current crop of actors have been linked to the project, including superstar Hrithik Roshan.

When a publication recently asked Raj N Sippy that who he thinks would be the best choice to get into the shoes of Mr Bachchan’s character in the remake, the filmmaker said, “I thought Hrithik Roshan was the best bet, taking into consideration the character of Babu.”

As per reports, Roshan has declined to topline the project as he does not want to star in yet another remake of an Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Dharma Productions’ Agneepath (2011). Buzz also had it that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were in consideration for the role that Hema Malini essayed in the original.

When asked about his choice, Sippy said, “I really cannot say anything. I have given away the rights of the film, but the discussion on the remake has been there for quite some time. Sanjay Dutt was doing the film when I sold the Hindi remake rights of the film to Ashtavinayak, but then the company got into trouble and they resold the rights to some other production house.”

