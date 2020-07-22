Hrithik Roshan to portray four different characters in Krrish 4?

When it comes to the most successful franchises of Bollywood, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish always tops the list. After delivering three blockbuster movies in the franchise, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is gearing up to roll out the next installment, Krrish 4, with son Hrithik Roshan fronting the cast.

According to the latest media reports, Krrish 4 is going to be the biggest film of the franchise and Hrithik Roshan will play four different characters in the upcoming installment. “Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won’t just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 5, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

The source goes on to add, “Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film. While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya (2003). It is not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it is a full-on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time.”

Talking about the pre-production of the high-profile film, the source divulges, “The pre-production work has set in. They are waiting for the restrictions to ease out a bit because they plan to shoot a part of the film abroad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is still mum on any such development. Upon being asked about the commencement of the project and the possibility of Junior Roshan playing four roles in it, he says that the team is still working on the script.

Keep visiting this space for more updates on the much-awaited superhero flick.