  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images), Saif Ali Khan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha was announced a few years ago and there have been multiple reports about the casting of the film.

It was reported that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be teaming up for the movie, but the former later opted out of it. Now, according to PTI, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play the lead roles in the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake.

A source told PTI, “The Hindi remake with Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production stage and will most likely go on floors next month. We are looking to release it on September 30, 2022.”

The movie is being produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios. Director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who had helmed Vikram Vedha, will be directing the Hindi remake as well.

The Tamil film featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Reportedly, Hrithik will be stepping into the shoes of Sethupathi, and Saif will portray the character played by Madhavan.

Talking about Hrithik’s other projects; the actor will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Recently, Hrithik had shared a few pictures on Twitter along with the team.

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in films like Bhoot Police and Adipurush. The former is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

