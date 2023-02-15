How Shah Rukh Khan perfected his stammer in Darr

The much-awaited Netflix docuseries The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released yesterday to huge acclaim.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In the docuseries, the global megastar Shah Rukh Khan talks about how he perfected his stammer in Darr and reveals how he used to bounce off crazy ideas to nail his villainous act in the Yash Chopra blockbuster!

SRK says, “I had a classmate who had a stammer, and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people’s minds become aware to one sound, and it’s like a sharp current. So, you can’t say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let’s make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he’s so aware of her.”

He adds, “I had some really fantastically stupid ideas like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said ‘Dad won’t allow that.’ Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close-up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he’ll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji.”

Catch the video here:

.@iamsrk‘s K-k-k-kiran is not only iconic but also based on science! Find out everything that went on behind the scenes in SRK’s Darr, in #TheRomantics – now streaming! pic.twitter.com/2U7Ngtxo47 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 15, 2023

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together to speak about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

Catch the trailer of The Romantics here:



Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

Netflix released The Romantics on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with worldwide gross collection currently at 953 crores.

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, and Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baarat, etc.