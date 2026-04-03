UK-led talks call for reopening of Hormuz, no breakthrough

A UK-led meeting involving around 40 countries on the Strait of Hormuz crisis ended on Thursday with a call for the “immediate and unconditional” reopening of the route, but without a breakthrough.

“Iran is trying to hold the global economy hostage in the Strait of Hormuz. They must not prevail,” foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement.

“To that effect, partners today called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait and respect for the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and the law of the sea,” she added.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely closed since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28. The disruption has affected supplies of oil, liquid natural gas and fertiliser, leading to a rise in energy prices.

Foreign ministers and representatives at the meeting discussed possible collective and coordinated action, Cooper said. This could include diplomatic pressure through the UN and possible sanctions.

ALSO READ: Iran fires missiles at Israel; Trump says US has not started 'destroying what’s left'

The Gulf Cooperation Council on Thursday called on the UN Security Council to authorise the use of force to protect the waterway. Bahrain has proposed a draft resolution allowing states to use “all necessary means” to ensure free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal has divided the 15-member Security Council. Russia, China and France, all of which hold veto powers, have raised objections.

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani, who took part in the talks, called for a “humanitarian corridor” for fertiliser and other essentials through the strait to prevent a food crisis in Africa.

Cooper earlier said Iran’s actions were “recklessness” as she opened the meeting, adding that the blockade was “hitting our global economic security”.

Around one fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas moves through the strait during normal times.

A total of 37 countries have signed a statement, first published last month, expressing “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through” the route. Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands are among the signatories.

The United States, China and most Middle Eastern countries have not signed the statement, according to a list provided by the UK government.

A spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said securing the Strait of Hormuz could “only take place once the intense phase of the bombing is over”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking during a visit to South Korea, said a military operation to reopen the strait was “unrealistic” and referred to varying statements from US President Donald Trump.

“There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States,” Macron said.

“I say sometimes because it has varied, it is never the option we have chosen and we consider it unrealistic,” he said.

The meeting hosted by Britain followed Trump’s call for oil-importing countries to act.

“The countries of the world that ... receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage,” Trump said in a prime-time address late Wednesday.

“Just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves,” he added.

Trump has said he would consider a ceasefire only when Hormuz is “free and clear”.

Several countries have said any move to protect shipping through the strait would have to follow a ceasefire.

“We are also convening military planners to look at how we marshal our collective defensive military capabilities, including looking at issues such as de-mining,” Cooper told the meeting.

The strait usually sees about 120 ship transits a day, according to Lloyd’s List.

Since March 1, there have been 225 crossings by commodities carriers, according to Kpler, marking a 94 per cent drop compared to normal levels.

(With inputs from agencies)