Iran fires missiles at Israel; Trump says US has not started 'destroying what’s left'

ISRAEL said on Friday it was under attack from a new barrage of Iranian missiles, while President Donald Trump warned the United States had yet to begin “destroying what's left” in Iran.

The Israeli military said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel” and added that “defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat”. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The war, which began more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has expanded across the Middle East. It has affected energy supplies and economies, with impact reported in multiple countries.

Trump said the US military “hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran. Bridges next, then electric power plants!” in a post on Truth Social. He had earlier said Iran’s tallest bridge had been destroyed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender.” He also warned that “any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation.”

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Israeli emergency services said an unintercepted cluster missile caused damage to houses and cars. Israeli military radio said a train station in Tel Aviv was hit by shrapnel.

The Israeli military also said it had struck more than 3,500 targets across Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah began. Hezbollah said it fired rockets at at least three communities in northern Israel.

Iran said its latest attacks targeted “American steel industries in Abu Dhabi, American aluminium industries in Bahrain, and the Rafael arms factories of the Zionist regime”. A military statement said the strikes were in response to attacks on its own steel industries.

Kuwait said its air defences intercepted missiles and drones, while a drone strike on a refinery owned by Kuwait’s national oil company caused fires in several units. Bahrain reported sirens and told residents to go “to the nearest safe place”.

Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a fourth missile towards Israel. The Israeli military said it detected a missile fired from Yemen.

In Tehran, people gathered in Melat Park for the 13th day after Nowruz. A resident said checkpoints had increased across the city. “They gather in the streets in order to show people that they are still in power and nothing is gonna change,” he said.

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In Tel Aviv, some Passover events were held in shelters. “This is not my first choice,” said a writer named Jeffrey at a meal in a bunker.

The Strait of Hormuz has been affected, with Iran effectively blocking the route used for about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. This has raised concerns over global energy supplies.

Oil prices rose to around $110 a barrel on Thursday after Trump warned of further strikes. Markets were closed on Friday.

The World Bank warned of risks to inflation, jobs and food security. Countries have taken measures in response. China’s airlines are increasing fuel surcharges, Malaysia has asked civil servants to work from home, and Pakistan raised fuel prices, with petrol up 42.7 per cent and diesel up 54.9 per cent.

In Bhutan, fuel shortages led to long queues in Thimphu. “We are helpless,” said resident Karma Kalden.

Egypt ordered shops, restaurants and malls to close from 9:00 pm on weekdays to reduce energy use.

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Diplomatic activity increased over the Strait of Hormuz. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “Iran is trying to hold the global economy hostage in the Strait of Hormuz. They must not prevail.” Italy called for a “humanitarian corridor” to allow fertiliser and other supplies through.

The UN Security Council postponed a vote on authorising “defensive” force to protect shipping in the strait. The vote, brought by Bahrain, was delayed with no new date announced.

The United States has also moved assets in the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford left Croatia after a five-day stop. The US Navy did not specify its destination.

In Iraq, the foreign ministry said it was making “maximum effort” to prevent escalation. The US embassy in Baghdad warned that “Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24–48 hours”.

The head of the International Organization for Migration warned of displacement risks in Lebanon. “There are parts of the south that are being completely flattened... even if the war ends tomorrow, that destruction remains and there needs to be a rebuilding,” Amy Pope said.

Trump has said Iran’s leadership could become “more reasonable” in talks, while Iran has rejected US positions as “maximalist and irrational”.

(With inputs from agencies)