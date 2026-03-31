Trump tells UK and other countries to 'go get your own oil' amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday said countries including the United Kingdom facing fuel shortages due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz should act on their own and not rely on the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said countries that had not joined the conflict should "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT." He added that the United States would not assist them.

"The U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

Trump also said countries struggling to access fuel should turn to the United States for supply and take action themselves in the Strait.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," he said.

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"You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.

"The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

He also criticised France for not allowing planes carrying military supplies to Israel to fly over its territory.

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth said the Strait of Hormuz was not only a US concern.

"This is an international waterway that we use less than most, in fact dramatically less than most," Hegseth said.

"It's not just our problem set going forward, even though we have done the lion's share of preparation to ensure that that strait will be open," he said.

Hegseth said the coming days in the Iran war would be "decisive" and did not rule out the use of US ground forces.

"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," he said.

Asked about the possible use of ground troops, he said: "You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do, or what you are not willing to do, to include boots on the ground."

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"If we needed to, we could execute those options on behalf of the president of the United States and this department. Or maybe we don't have to use them at all -- maybe negotiations work," he said.

Hegseth said talks to end the war were progressing.

"They are very real. They are ongoing, they are active, and I think, gaining strength," he said.

He also said he had visited US troops involved in operations.

"We were on the ground in CENTCOM on Saturday for about half the day. For reasons of operational security, so those troops are not targeted, the places and bases will not be named," he said.

"Suffice it to say, the trip was an honour. I had a chance to bear witness, and I witnessed the best of America," he said.

General Dan Caine said US forces had struck more than 11,000 targets.

The United States "continues to destroy Iran's ballistic missile and (drone) capabilities. We remain focused on interdicting and destroying the logistical and supply chains that feed these programmes," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)