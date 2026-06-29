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Hope Beyond Grief is a moving guide to healing after loss

What distinguishes Sangeeta Dewan's book from a standard grief memoir is its intentional shift toward self-discovery and consciousness

Hope Beyond Grief is a moving guide to healing after loss

Sangeeta Dewan

Vicki Head Photography
Mita Mistry
By Mita MistryJun 29, 2026

In Hope Beyond Grief: Surviving the Unthinkable, author Sangeeta Dewan offers a poignant, deeply intimate window into this profound landscape, sharing her own path to healing after the devastating loss of her husband, Mahesh, in 2021.

Part memoir and part gentle therapeutic guide, Dewan’s narrative begins with a dramatic transition: her move to the UK in 2008. She captures the unsettling vulnerability of arriving in a new culture, navigating an unfamiliar environment, and managing early marital life. This foundation of resilience becomes central to the book when her world is completely upended by tragedy years later. The heart of the book lies in how she navigates this intense pain, moving from the initial shock toward an inner awakening.

What distinguishes this book from a standard grief memoir is its intentional shift toward self-discovery and consciousness. Dewan reflects on her pain not just as an ending, but as a catalyst for a deeper, unconditional love for oneself. She writes with an authentic vulnerability about learning from mistakes, overcoming self-doubt, and leaning into uncertainty rather than staying confined within a safe comfort zone. For Dewan, true healing emerged when she stopped looking outside for validation and instead learned to rely on her inner world, transforming fear into love.

Cover page of 'Hope Beyond Grief'

The structure reflects this journey beautifully, moving from early roots to the moment of loss, and finally toward chapters focused on returning to joy and becoming your own anchor. It reads like a comforting conversation with a trusted friend who has walked through the fire and emerged with a quiet, grounded strength.

For anyone navigating the heavy fog of bereavement, or for those seeking to understand the transformative nature of emotional pain, Hope Beyond Grief is a compassionate companion. It serves as a gentle reminder that while loss changes us forever, it can also open a gateway to profound inner peace, self-awareness, and a beautiful rebirth.

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