  • Thursday, October 20, 2022
Hollywood director Daniel Kwan after watching RRR: ‘I’m working in the wrong country’

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and some other team members are in Japan ahead of the release of RRR in the country on October 21.

RRR Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Though it has been more than half a year since the theatrical release of RRR (2022), which was followed by a worldwide premiere on Netflix, the epic action drama still continues to enthrall the audience all around the world. A host of prominent personalities, filmmakers, and writers from across the world have heaped praises on the film over the past few months. Now, joining the long list is none other than Daniel Kwan, the man behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Asian-American filmmaker recently watched RRR, a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent India, and took to Twitter to share his opinion on the same. Showering praises on the film, the filmmaker wrote, “After a busy year of work and travelling, I’ve finally checked a couple of things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW, ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film, I feel like I’m working in the wrong country.”

He also shared what he loved about the film. “What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self-aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous, over-the-top execution. So much to love,” he added.

In response to Kwan’s tweet, a Twitter user shared two images: One from his most recent film, featuring lead actress Michelle Yeoh sitting on the shoulder of a guy, and the second image from the climax of RRR where Ram Charan is seen sitting on the shoulders of Jr. NTR.

Responding to the tweet, Kwan wrote, “Raju on Bheem’s shoulders would be the better piggyback sequence of 2022, I concede. It’s not a competition.”

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and some other team members are in Japan ahead of the release of RRR in the country on October 21.

