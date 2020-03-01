There are some onscreen jodis that moviegoers love to watch on the big screen. Some actors really share good chemistry with each other and their jodis surely ensure that the film will be a hit at the box office.

So, today let’s look at the list of hit jodis that are reuniting on the big screen this year, after a long gap.

Tiger Shroff – Shraddha Kapoor (Baaghi 3)

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starred together in 2016 release Baaghi. The film was a hit at the box office and Tiger and Shraddha’s jodi was liked by the moviegoers. Fans of both the actors were expecting that they will get to see them in Baaghi 2 as well, but that didn’t happen. However, now after four years, they are coming back together on the big screen in Baaghi 3.

Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif (Sooryavanshi)

Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan and De Dana Dan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have starred together in many super hit films. Now, after more than a decade we will get to see them on the big screen in Sooryavanshi. Fans of both the actors are super excited to watch them on the big screen together again.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone (83)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s last film together was 2018 release Padmaavat. But the two were not paired opposite each other and didn’t even have a single scene together in the film. So, their last film as a jodi was 2015 release Bajirao Mastani. Now, after five years, the two will be seen as a jodi on the big screen in the film 83.

Saif Ali Khan –Rani Mukerji (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji impressed one and all with their chemistry in these films. This year, the two are reuniting for Bunty Aur Babli 2. They will be seen together on the big screen after a gap of 12 years. It will surely be interesting to watch them after such a long gap.

Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have starred in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash. Their chemistry in both films was liked by the moviegoers. Now, the two have teamed up for Laal Singh Chaddha after a gap of eight years. We surely can’t wait to watch Aamir and Kareena romance on the big screen again.