  • Monday, February 21, 2022
Business

Hinduja Global wins UK Health Security Agency contract

Hinduja Global Solutions is the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja Group led by Srichand Hinduja (Photo by RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (HGS) said its UK arm has bagged a contract worth Rs 21 billion (£210 million) to provide critical customer support to British citizens for two years.

HGS UK Ltd bagged the contract from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is responsible for NHS Test and Trace.

The contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or a new pandemic.

HGS said in a statement that the partnership is “already underway having launched earlier last week”, and the contract could be worth up to Rs 21 billion “across the term of the contract, employing over 2,000 Work at Home positions across the UK”.

The advertised cost of the contract is the maximum that can be spent, and the total could be less, the Hinduja Group company added.

HGS Europe CEO Adam Foster said, “Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we’ve developed and have become recognised for.”

According to HGS executive director and group CEO Partha DeSarkar, revenues of HGS UK were approximately £67m at the end of 2020-21 and they increased to £87m in the nine months to December 2021.

In November last year, HGS had reported a 68 per cent jump in its net profit.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

