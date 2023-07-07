Website Logo
  • Friday, July 07, 2023
Hindi remake of Tamil drama ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release on Feb 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will play lead roles in the Hindi remake.

Akshay Kumar, Suriya (Image Source; Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the upcoming Hindi remake of Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the release date.

Talking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Friday.

The film earlier was slated to release on September 1, now it will hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

Suriya played the lead role in Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will play lead roles in the Hindi remake.

South actor Suriya will make a cameo in the Hindi remake.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a glimpse where they can be seen performing the coconut-breaking ritual with Radhika.

He wrote, “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it.”

Apart from Akshay, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original.

Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April.

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in OMG:2, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

