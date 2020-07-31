Hina Khan’s first look as shape-shifting serpent on Naagin 5 revealed

After taking a brief break from television, Hina Khan is set to stage her comeback with a bang. The talented actress, who was last seen on television on Star Plus’ successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, will portray an important character on Colors’ flagship show Naagin 5, the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural revenge drama Naagin.

The channel shared Khan’s look earlier today, which received overwhelming response from the fans. If the teaser of the series is anything to go by, the actress will play a shape-shifting serpent on the show.

According to reports, the ongoing season of Naagin 4 will wrap up shortly as it failed to click with the audience for a variety of reasons, one of them being the discontinuity of fresh episodes due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The final episode of Naagin 4 will see former ‘naagins’ Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan join current ‘naagins’ Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. Hina Khan has also shot for the climax of the current season.

A source in the know informs a leading publication house, “The finale will be one of its kind with some really exciting drama lined up. It would be action-packed and will lead to the story of the new season. The team is currently filming it, and it will go on air soon. Naagin 5 has a very thrilling storyline and the makers are confident of breaking all records with the same.”

As reported earlier, Hina Khan will feature in a couple of episodes only. Just like Karishma Tanna set the story rolling in the third season of Naagin, Hina will do the same in Naagin 5, which will then be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna. Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will portray important characters on the show.