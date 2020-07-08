Hina Khan on nepotism and how Bollywood looks down upon TV actors

Hina Khan was at the top of her game when she decided to take a break from television and try her luck in movies. The transition was not easy and the struggle continues even today, all thanks to nepotism and Bollywood’s callous attitude towards television actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HINA KHAN (@hinaakhan_world) on Nov 26, 2019 at 10:39pm PST

Talking to a newswire, Khan says that television actors hardly make it big in Bollywood because they do not get fair chances. “What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it is absolutely okay. But it is not fair when you do not give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we do not get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves,” she complains.

Remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who also made a switch to films after leaving his flourishing career on television, Khan says that his journey inspired her a lot. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey inspired me a lot. I look up to him for so many things. He made a place for himself in Indian cinema with his hard work. We, outsiders, do not have godfathers, what we want is a little bit of respect and recognition. So, a proper balance should prevail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HINA KHAN (@hinaakhan_world) on Jun 6, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Hina Khan was most recently seen in a ZEE5 film called Unlock, co-starring Kushal Tandon. If reports are to be believed, well-known producer Ekta Kapoor has approached her to play the female lead in the fifth installment of her immensely successful television show Naagin. There is no update on whether or not the actress has accepted the offer yet.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.