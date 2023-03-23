Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Here’s why Spotify has removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from its platform

Social media users took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure.

Kalank Look Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Spotify has pulled out hundreds of Bollywood songs from the music platform. The songs have gone missing due to a licensing dispute between Zee Music Company and Spotify.

The audio streaming and media services provider said that it has not been able to reach an agreement with the owners of the songs after the old one expired.

“Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music, and will continue our good-faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon,” said a Spotify spokesperson.

Popular Bollywood songs including “Apna Bana Liya” from Bhediya, “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani, “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho, and the title track of “Kalank” have been deleted from the app.

Social media users took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure.

A user wrote, “Spotify has suddenly removed many Hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it? Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2, Baar Baar Dekho, Badhaai Do, Bang Bang, Secret SuperStar, Dangal, Kalank, Misson Mangal, PadMan,3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Jersey, (and) Raazi.”

Singer Armaan Malik also took to Twitter to announce that he is “sad” like everyone else that his songs were removed from the platform. “Unfortunately, we ain’t the rights owners of our Bollywood songs, so no matter what, we can only hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest between the label & the platform,” he added.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
‘I hope our Oscar win inspires everyone’: Guneet Monga
NEWS
Indian actor Chetan Kumar arrested over anti-Hindutva tweet gets bail
NEWS
Atif Aslam and wife Sarah welcome a baby girl
Hollywood News
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Here’s the full list of nominees
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer Kuttey trends at No. 1 in India on Netflix
NEWS
Pakistani senator calls Mahira Khan ‘shameless’ for praising Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Rakul Preet opens up on success of Chhatriwali
Entertainment
Sharad Kelkar: Lord Ram in Adipurush most challenging voice role for me
Hollywood News
Joe Biden presents 2021 National Humanities Medal to Mindy Kaling
Entertainment
How Online Casinos Infuse Indian Culture to Create an Immersive Gaming Experience for…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh and Salman to shoot for Tiger 3 on a massive set
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: ‘I want whole world to hear stories of Indian women’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW