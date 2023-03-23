Here’s why Spotify has removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from its platform

Social media users took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure.

Kalank Look Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Spotify has pulled out hundreds of Bollywood songs from the music platform. The songs have gone missing due to a licensing dispute between Zee Music Company and Spotify.

The audio streaming and media services provider said that it has not been able to reach an agreement with the owners of the songs after the old one expired.

“Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music, and will continue our good-faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon,” said a Spotify spokesperson.

Popular Bollywood songs including “Apna Bana Liya” from Bhediya, “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani, “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho, and the title track of “Kalank” have been deleted from the app.

Social media users took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure.

A user wrote, “Spotify has suddenly removed many Hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it? Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2, Baar Baar Dekho, Badhaai Do, Bang Bang, Secret SuperStar, Dangal, Kalank, Misson Mangal, PadMan,3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Jersey, (and) Raazi.”

Spotify has suddenly removed many hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it?

Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2,BaarBaarDekho,BadhaiDo, BangBang, SecretSuperStar, Dangal,Kalank,MissonMangal,PadMan,3idiots,Kedarnath,Jersey,Raazi — Sai Karthik Brahma (@saikbrahma0) March 19, 2023

Singer Armaan Malik also took to Twitter to announce that he is “sad” like everyone else that his songs were removed from the platform. “Unfortunately, we ain’t the rights owners of our Bollywood songs, so no matter what, we can only hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest between the label & the platform,” he added.

I know you’re sad my songs Theher Ja, Sau Aasmaan & a few more aren’t on Spotify anymore. Im sad too 😔 Unfortunately we ain’t the rights owners of our Bollywood songs, so no matter what we can only hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest btwn the label & the platform. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 22, 2023

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!