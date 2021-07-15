Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806

Entertainment

Here’s what led Karan Johar to shelve magnum opus Takht

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After the runaway success of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Karan Johar was set to direct Takht, a period drama set in the Mughal era. The filmmaker officially announced the project in April 2018, and also revealed Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor were onboard to play central characters.

However, Takht started facing a series of setbacks even before going on floors. Later, the news emerged that Johar had decided to put the film on the backburner. With the recent announcement of his new directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the much-delayed project is finally a thing of the past. The filmmaker has signed two actors from Takht – Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh – for his new directorial which is set to go before cameras soon.

So, what exactly went wrong with Takht? It is perhaps a question that everybody is seeking an answer to. A friend of Karan Johar explains why the producer-director shelved the magnum-opus and decided to go ahead with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani instead.

Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox Star (Studios). But Fox Star folded up and its replacement Disney+ Hotstar has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. Takht was no longer getting Fox Star/Disney+ Hotstar collaboration. Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film,” says KJo’s friend.

Johar is known for exploring the complexities of human relationships in all his directorial ventures. Takht was completely new territory for him. We hope he does revive the project someday in future.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to enter digital space with the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor to star in Dharma Productions’ next; Kayoze Irani to direct
Entertainment
Meghan Markle to bankroll animated series Pearl for Netflix
Entertainment
Radhika Apte in talks to join Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan on the cast…
Entertainment
Tanishaa Mukerji: All those people screaming nepotism, look at me and then talk
Entertainment
Hina Khan starrer Lines to premiere on Voot Select on 29th July
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel: It definitely can be done
FILM
Sikh character in new Pixar movie divides opinion
NEWS
South Africa musters army reserve to curb looting
Entertainment
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy starts rolling
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu turns a producer; announces her first production venture Blurr
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut to enter digital space with the Indian adaptation…
Janhvi Kapoor to star in Dharma Productions’ next; Kayoze Irani…
Here’s what led Karan Johar to shelve magnum opus Takht
Meghan Markle to bankroll animated series Pearl for Netflix
Radhika Apte in talks to join Hrithik Roshan and Saif…
Tanishaa Mukerji: All those people screaming nepotism, look at me…