Heavy snow forces school closures and flight cancellations in parts of UK

Highlights

Scotland faces up to 30cm of snow on higher ground with rural communities at risk of being cut off.

186 schools closed in Northern Ireland affecting thousands of pupils, with hundreds more shut across Scotland.

Flights cancelled at Aberdeen, Inverness and Belfast airports as Liverpool runway closes due to wintry conditions.

Hundreds of schools have been closed and flights cancelled in parts of UK as heavy snowfall and freezing conditions bring widespread disruption, with amber weather warnings remaining in force for parts of Scotland.

The Met Office issued amber warnings for snow across Scotland, forecasting heavy snowfall and significant travel disruption, while yellow warnings for snow and ice extend across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, Aberdeenshire and many in Moray were closed on Monday as snow depths reached 14cm in parts of Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office warned that rural communities could become cut off as a further 10cm of snow may accumulate in low-lying areas, with up to 20-30cm settling on higher ground.

Transport across Scotland has been severely affected, with Network Rail Scotland warning that heavy and drifting snow is likely to prevent trains from running until at least midday on routes including Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh.

In Northern Ireland, 186 schools closed affecting thousands of pupils amid widespread travel disruption. Philip McCullagh, principal of St Patrick's and St Brigid's College in Claudy, County Derry, told BBC Radio Ulster, "It is very, very bad.

It will take a long time for us to clear our site but also the footpaths as well. It's as bad as I've seen it."

Airport and warnings

Airport disruption intensified as Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness after heavy snowfall, while Liverpool John Lennon airport closed its runway at 8am due to wintry conditions, causing delays and cancellations.

Several flights were also cancelled at Belfast City and Belfast International airports.

Translink, which operates public transport services in Northern Ireland, warned of delays to bus routes, with some services operating on main roads only.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland advised motorists to "clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off on your journey and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead."

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for parts of England and Wales, including the east coast and south-west. In Ireland, Met Éireann issued warnings across all counties, cautioning about "treacherous travel conditions."

Scottish transport secretary Fiona Hyslop told The Guardian, "For many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter-ready and have a winter kit in your car."

The UK Health Security Agency issued amber warnings for all areas in England, remaining in force until 10am on Friday.